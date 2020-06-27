The weekend is here! With so much things going on around the world, the joy of waking up to a Saturday morning is different. Although the thrill of the weekend may not be same as it used to be when we were free to make plans, go out or even stay in bed, doing nothing the entire day, the fun still exist, especially to those who are working from home. It is a privilege, indeed, but the work pressure has increased more than ever. Again those who are going to work, as restrictions in many countries are lifted, the weekend gives all of the opportunity to slow down and rest. While you do so, in this blog, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, June 27, 2020.

Social media is surely playing a significant role during this time. With people significantly being confined indoors, they are spending time on their phones more than ever. All the information from around the world is surfaced on the internet. And as a respite from the horrific news headlines, there are videos and memes which work as wonders to netizens. Spreading much-needed laughter across social media, netizens encourage each other to stay positive during this time. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation is already trending on Twitter, and we are expecting more viral trends in the coming hours.

Stay tuned with this blog and know the latest buzz captivating netizens. From trending topics to viral memes, we will try and bring you all the information from the world of social media.