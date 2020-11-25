Good morning, people! Another day has begun and so the mid-week blues. But it won’t last for long because the festive season is also about, to begin with, Thanksgiving 2020 on November 26. Before that, social media is filled with positive messages and motivational quotes to encourage each other for the day. #WednesdayWisdom, #WednesdayMotivation and more are all trending on the internet. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens will be sharing during the day on November 25, stay tuned with us.

While Thanksgiving is a significant celebration for the people in the United States, in India, the auspicious occasion of Prabodhini Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah is here. Its Thanksgiving eve today, and the festival of Prabodhini Ekadashi, dedicated to the Hindu Lord Vishnu. With so many festivals ongoing and lined up, mid-week blues won’t last for long. In addition, we are also expecting some hilarious memes, videos and viral tweets that will help us all to continue during the day. People are hooked on the internet, especially during this pandemic.

The increasing usage of the internet gives us information from all across the world. With so many things going on, it is not easy to stay updated with the latest hashtags. This is why, through this blog, you will know the latest updates, trending topics and memes from the world of social media. Happy Wednesday, everyone!