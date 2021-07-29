Mumbai, July 29: A German tourist has reportedly recorded a video of a shape-shifting object in the sky, leaving netizens wondering whether it could have been an unidentified object or UFO. The German tourist filmed the bizarre video from a window of the plane on which he was travelling. The video, shared with a YouTuber-cum-conspiracy theorist "Disclose Screen The Grimreefar", shows a shiny object constantly changing its shape. ‘Fleet Of 10 UFOs’ Spotted Hovering Near International Space Station During NASA Livestream? Conspiracy Theorist Explains (Watch Video).

"I have got this incredible sighting on film by a passenger onboard an airline of what appears to be a shape-shifting object," the YouTuber said. He uploaded the video on July 3. According to the YouTuber, the video was shot when the plane was flying at an altitude between 10,000 and 30,000 feet. "This object is filmed over seven minutes above the altitude of the plane and it appears to be moving alongside with the plane," he said. Do UFO and Aliens Exist? Final Report by US Intelligence Does Not Rule Out Possibility of Extraterrestrial Spacecraft, Says Only One of 144 Sightings Can Be Explained.

Video of Shape-Shifting Object Recorded From Plane:

On Twitter, the video of the shape-shifting object has been shared by Insider Paper today. According to Insider Paper, the German tourist allegedly noticed the shape-shifting object in the sky when the plane was flying. He used his Nikon P900 camera to shoot a video of the shimmering white object appeared to change shape all the time.

The video divided netizens with some calling it UFO sighting and others suggesting that it could have been a reflection on the window glass or a weather balloon. "People are going to call this a UFO, well technically it is, but I’m leaning more towards this being a biological entity or a plasma-based life form living in our upper atmosphere," the YouTuber opined.

