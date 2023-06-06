Mumbai, June 6: A whistleblower, who previously worked as an intelligence official in the United States, has recently disclosed classified information regarding covert government programs focused on retrieving unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that are believed to have non-human origins. The astounding revelations of the whistleblower have been made public through an article published on 'The Debrief' website. Authors Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, who played a pivotal role in exposing a secretive Pentagon initiative investigating UFOs (now officially referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAPs) in 2017, have collaborated on this report.

According to the report, the whistleblower was identified as David Charles Grusch, a highly decorated former combat officer with experience serving in Afghanistan. Additionally, he has previously held positions at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Alien Presence on Earth: Expert Claims Covert Extraterrestrial Involved in Government Spacecraft Development, Says Expert.

Grusch has made significant claims, stating that he has submitted classified information to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General concerning covert programs focused on recovering intact and partially intact vehicles of non-human origin, commonly referred to as UFOs. Grusch asserts that this crucial information has been unlawfully withheld from Congress. Additionally, he has lodged a complaint alleging that he faced illegal retaliation due to his confidential disclosures. UFO Sighting in US? Retired Air Force Captain Claims UFOs Attacked Nuclear Missile Base in Montana 50 Years Ago, Alleges Cover-Up by America.

The reports said that starting in 2022, Grusch has reportedly shared hours of recorded classified information with Congress. However, physical materials associated with wreckage or non-human objects have not been included in his disclosures. "The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret," he said.

