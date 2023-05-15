Mumbai, May 15: An Air Force captain described how a UFO attacked his nuclear missile station. The near encounter, which was kept secret for more than 50 years, left the guards ‘frightened’, ‘screaming’, and ‘babbling’. Over the site, where 10 nuclear weapons were stored in subterranean bunkers, eight reddish-orange lights were seen.

As an 'oval-shaped craft' within the lights deactivated all the nuclear weapons, terrified guards tried to escape. When the Malmstrom base in Montana's primary guard reported 'strange lights flying over the facility' on March 24, 1967, retired US Air Force captain Robert Salas was in charge of the installation.

Salas discussed how the US government hid the concerned occurrence on National Geographic's UFOs: Investigating The Unknown. I sort of disregarded it. In fact, I asked, ‘You mean like UFOs? About five minutes later, he phones back screaming, he told at the show.

I believed we were being attacked as soon as I hung up the phone. He claimed that when the lights changed from green to red throughout the board, it was clear that the missiles were no longer functional, he added.

Despite the fact that a significant portion of the US nuclear deterrence had been destroyed, no inquiry was opened, and the chiefs were compelled to sign contracts promising confidentiality. The US Air Force shut down its UFO investigative section three years later, claiming that no documented sightings ever presented a threat. That was undoubtedly a falsehood, Salas declared.

Last month, the head of the Pentagon's recently created UFO section dismissed hopes that recent attention on unexplained abnormal phenomenon (UAP) might provide evidence of alien visitation.

Sean M. Kirkpatrick, the initial head of the Pentagon's newly established All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), gave this testimony before the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services on April 19.

