Pilibhit, April 5: A video, captured by wildlife photographer Siddharth Singh, and shared on X by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on April 3, has sent the internet into a tizzy.

The video clip shows a sloth bear sprinting for its life as a tiger chases it, while tourists watch anxiously from the safety of their safari vehicles. The encounter was captured in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Tiger Rescued in Uttar Pradesh: Forest Officials Rescue Big Cat That Entered Farmer's House in Pilibhit (Watch Video).

Nearly 15 seconds after the bear passes, the tiger is seen bounding across the road in its pursuit, sending tourists on a safari into a frenzy. Ramesh Pandey said: "Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us.” Tiger Spotted in Sitapur: Wild Cat Enters BJP Leader Munindra Awasthi's Farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh, Search Operation Underway.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Viral Video:

Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us. VC: Siddharth Singh pic.twitter.com/JHlKztkkUX — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) April 3, 2024

The video went viral with around 52k views and social media users expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post. A section of the internet even termed the scene as "Real-life Jungle Book stuff right there." It left wildlife enthusiasts both thrilled and humbled by the wonders of forest.

