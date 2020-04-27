Uttar Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes Featuring Luv-Kush Take over Social Media After Hilarious Ram, Lakshman & Vibhishan, Kumbhkaran Memes

The lockdown, is bringing back all the old memories and call it a blessing in disguise but shows like Ramayan, Mahabharata and Shaktiman are really helping us through this tough time. You must have recently seen your timeline filled with funny Ramayan memes and jokes from Ravana Vadh and Lakshman ji's comebacks to hilarious posts about Vibhishan and obviously our favourite Kumbhkaran memes. However as the original story of Ramayan is over, the extension Uttar Ramayana has started. For those who do not know, there is no separate epic named Uttar Ramayana. Neither Goswami Tulsidas composed separately, nor did Maharishi Valmiki. After the conclusion of Ramayan, Ramanand Sagar chose the name 'Uttar Ramayana' to show the story beyond that. In the holy book of Ramayana, you can find Uttarkand that shows the story of Luv and Kush, aka kids of Ram and Sita. However, netizens cannot keep calm and are sharing funny memes and jokes!
Uttar kand that comes after the Lanka kand has fans excited. Even Swapnil Joshi who played the role of Kush took to social media to express his happiness. He wrote, "My first character Kush .. After the immense success of Ramayan, Doordarshan channel is airing 'Uttam Ramayan' of Luv Kush. Jai Shree Ram." Swapnil also tagged Luv aka his co-star Mayuresh Kshetramanay in the Uttar Ramayana. However, netizens are excited too and are expressing it well via funny memes and jokes. Check out a few of them:
If you can't wait for Luv Kush to grow up, here's their famous song 'Hum Katha sunate...' for you. Watch video:
Ramayan began re-airing on March 28, 2020, two times in a day - morning 9 am to 10 am and evening 9 pm to 10 pm. However, this dual treat of Ramayan will soon stop as the show moves to its last padhav of Uttara Kand - the Uttar Ramayan.