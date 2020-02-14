Valentine’s Day 2020: Girls in Amravati School in Maharashtra Asked to Pledge Saying ‘We Will Not Love Anyone and Never Have a Love Marriage’; Watch Video

Girls in Amravati School (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 14: In a bizarre incident, students of a girls college in Maharashtra were forced to take an absurd pledge on Valentine's Day 2020. According to a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the girls were forced to pledge saying 'we will not love anyone and will never have a love marriage'. In the 0.45 second video that was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, a number of girls are seen standing in rows and repeating the oath after a person, who seems to be an official of the school.

The incident took place on February 14 in a school in Chintur in Amravati. The user, who goes by the handle @vinodjagdale80 on Twitter, posted the video and tagged Vice President of BJP Maharashtra Chitra Wagh, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, Minister Of Education Department Varsha Gaikwad and Uday Samant, the MLA of Ratnagiri -Sangmeshwar Constituency. On Valentine's Day, Lovebirds in Patna May Exchange 'Pyaar Ka Paudha'.

Here's the Video:

students from a girls college forced to take an absurd pledge in Amravati on Valentine's Day. The students are forced to pledge saying we will not love anyone and will never have a love marriage @Pankajamunde @news24tvchannel @VarshaEGaikwad @ChitraKWagh @meudaysamant pic.twitter.com/by8mV1wPgM — Vinod Jagdale (@vinodjagdale80) February 14, 2020

Reacting to the incident, Pankaja Munde said it was such a ridiculous thing to ask girls to pledge for not falling in love. "Ridiculous!! simply weird !! girls from a school in Chintur area of Amravati given oath of not falling in love n not going for love marriage..Why only girls take oath ??", she tweeted.

Here's the tweet:

rather give oath to boys that won't throw acid on on a girl or burn her alive because of one sided love ..Boys should pleadge never look at girls with dirty intenstions n will not let any one do so.. — Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) February 14, 2020

In another tweet, the BJP leader said instead of girls, they should give oath to boys that won't throw acid on on a girl or burn her alive because of one sided love. "Boys should pledge never look at girls with dirty intentions n will not let any one do so", she said in another tweet.