Video of 'Minnie Mouse' Beating Up Security Personnel Goes Viral While 'Mickey' and 'Goofy' Try To Calm The Fued

Minnie Mouse Viral Video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You may have seen Minnie Mouse in Disneyland handing out candies and gifts to kids, but you may have surely not seen kicking as*ses. Well, here you are, in this viral video that has taken over the internet, Minnie Mouse can be be seen beating up security personnel. This strange incident saw a woman dressed as one of Disney's, Minnie Mouse and can be seen brutally thrashing security personnel. Now you didn't see that coming, did you? The incident is said to have taken place on the Vegas strip and now has gone viral on social media. Disney's Minnie Mouse Dubbing Star Russi Taylor Passes Away at 75.

People who have watched the video cannot keep calm as they see the woman as Minnie Mouse, a Disney character so elegant punching a security guard. The 38 seconds long video has been widely shared on Twitter and has been viewed more than 5 million times. In the video, the woman's headgear, that of Minnie Mouse has fallen off and she can still be seen wearing the rest of her costume. She can be seen beating and pulling the hair of woman security personnel while two men, who can be seen dressed as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, try to control the woman. The infuriated woman was brutally attacking the personnel and the video ends with Minnie, leaving the site of the incident along with Mickey and Goofy. Watch viral video:

LMAOOO I know she lost her job 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MnGZbgw2j0 — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) January 29, 2020

Check Out Hilarious Reactions:

Same

Do we know if there is backstory to this carnage? pic.twitter.com/kUqtF71MVX — Sarcastic George Reeves (@UWBio) January 29, 2020

LOL

Gosh

Lmao the fact that Minnie Mouse is trending because Of this video is Hilarious 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QHExqTtHfI — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@ILoveMyCulture) January 29, 2020

ROFL

"I’m literally crying laughing! The security done ran up and got beat down. Poor Mickey accidentally caught some hands trying to stop it and Goofy at the end has sent me!!!!", a Twitter user replied. The video has churned out tonnes of reactions and while we still don't know what caused this scene, it looks like the security personnel may have infuriated the woman.