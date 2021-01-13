Navi Mumbai turns pink again as Migratory Flamingo birds flock to Nerul lake putting up an amazing sight for the residents. People from around the area are coming in to witness the divine scene made up of amazing Flamingo birds that look super serene. Every year thousands of long-limbed birds migratory flamingos fly in from Kutch, Gujarat to make Navi Mumbai their home for the winter and it forms a great tourist attraction. Last year aka 2020 when the whole country was under lockdown, Bombay Natural History Society stated that there was a 25 percent increase in flamingo migration. Before that when 1.2 lakh birds had come visiting, in the year over 1.5 lakh birds were spotted just in the first week of April. Migratory Flamingos Flock to Navi Mumbai: Pictures and Videos of Flamingo Birds Swarming Mesmerise Netizens As the Turnout Increases Than Last Year!

Mumbai is known for three to four prime locations for watching flamingos! The Sewri, Mahul Creek (Chembur), Thane Flamingo Sanctuary and Nerul NRI Complex mudflats, these spots give you the best view of the flamingos and make up for an amazing tourist attraction. Did you know that Flamingos are generally non-migratory birds but due to changes in the climate and water levels in their breeding areas, flamingo move to more suitable areas!

Check out Pink Migratory Flamingo Birds Flock to Navi Mumbai, Making up for a Splendid Sight (Video Pics & Videos):

Maharashtra: A large number of migratory Flamingo birds flock to the lake in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lswgBuUf6v — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Well, amid the festivities of Makar Sankranti, the flamingos brighten up the environment. The greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) which is the most widespread species of the flamingo family is found in Africa, on the Indian subcontinent, in the Middle East, and sometimes in southern Europe. Most of these flamingos arrive from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. Some even fly in from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Israel.

