Some or the other trend attacking children and teenagers comes up every few days, which raises many concerns about their safety. In a recent viral incident, a 16-year-old teenager died after trying the car surfing trend. The incident took place in Colorado, US. The Colorado police have now warned about this trend as they've received complaints about teenagers trying the car surfing trend. Over the past several weeks, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies have responded to six calls involving youngsters engaging in this highly dangerous behaviour.

What Is the Car Surfing Challenge?

The car surfing trend involves riding on the outside of a moving vehicle as another person drives. The car surfing trend is extremely dangerous and violates traffic rules. The stunt leads to distraction causing road accidents.

The Deadly 'Car Surfing' Challenge Video:

What Made the Car Surfing Challenge Go Viral?

A 16-year-old teenager in Colorado, US, had tried the Car Surfing trend which led to an accident causing his death. The accident occurred on May 5, when the vehicle of the teenager overturned after trying the viral car surfing trend. The teenager was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you about the recent death of a teenager due to “car surfing” in Douglas County. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," read the official statement of the Douglas County Sheriff's.

“No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members,” Douglas County sheriff’s officials said.

