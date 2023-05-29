In an unfortunate incident that took place in Assam on Sunday late night, at least seven people were killed and several others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. Speaking about the incident, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, "As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area." Assam Road Accident: Three Dead, 14 Critically Injured as Vehicle with Pilgrims Collides with Truck On National Highway-37 in Morigaon.

Seven Killed in Road Accident in Assam

Assam | At least seven dead and several others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Sunday late night. "As per preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," says… — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Assam: Seven Engineering College Students Killed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)