Just when you thought social media trends couldn’t get any sicker, you got the ‘deriod’ memes. However, you might be wondering what a ‘deriod’ really is in the first place. The past few months saw a rise of videos on TikTok with hashtags such as ‘deriod’ or ‘dude period’ in an attempt to defend ‘male irritability’ online, but more essentially to mock women. Here’s how it works. TikTokers are sharing what they refered to as the ‘stages’ of deriods, which along with typical period symptoms like cramps, mood swings and food cravings, include stages like running out of ‘dampons,’ being glad they are not ‘degrant’ or regretting not going on ‘girth control’ The sick trend celebrated by cisgender men is no longer limited to TikTok but eventually took over X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram timelines. They hijacked period discourse with distasteful ‘deriod’ memes and cringey videos. Meaningful Quotes and Images To Spread Awareness and Support Menstrual Health.

What Is ‘Deroid?’

Every individual with a uterus knows that getting periods every month isn’t fun. There is much more to women's menstrual cycle than cramps, messiness and PMS, which aren’t a piece of cake either. It’s normal for women to get a little overwhelmed with all the mood swings, back aches, the *insert whatever weapon mother nature uses to torture you.* Hence, a lot of the time, period memes can be deeply relatable. Not only are these memes painfully relatable, but they also help the much-needed period discourse going, considering medical research on women’s health has historically lagged, leading to gaps in knowledge and potential harm. That’s why we love them, right?

But the period discussion online has now been hijacked by the most unlikely group – cisgender men. Men have been making videos on TikTok about the ‘struggles’ of having a ‘deriod,’ which essentially means ‘dude period.’ Since it has gone viral, the ‘deriod’ memes have now taken over X and Instagram as well. “If they don’t love you on your deriod, they don’t deserve you when you’re dovulating. Know your worth, kings,” reads a viral tweet on X. Some TikTok videos are reportedly made around ‘get ready with me on my deriod’ parody videos, which involve them being irritable and freaking out.

Distasteful 'Deriod' Tweets Go Viral

If they don’t love you on your deriod, they don’t deserve you when you’re dovulating. Know your worth, kings. 😞 pic.twitter.com/KO9u2XUCdD — IRON CRISS (@crissgamc) July 9, 2025

Sick Joke

My deriod is killing me brahhhh it’s finishing me I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/ODeCizRGJw — mojey (@MojeyPersonal) July 15, 2025

Eye Rolls

no more building houses or enlisting in the army just deriod talk & matcha https://t.co/7RVxSu4buf pic.twitter.com/Ke7MKEkJ0g — TERRI 🦹🏼‍♀️ (@richlifeterri) July 15, 2025

The 'Joke' Never Land

Cisgender Men on 'Deriod' Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lifeofdallas___

Really?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Caramelo (@b.flixx)

The sick joke hasn’t been well-received by everyone, especially on the social media platform Reddit. “Am I wrong to hate this whole ‘deriod’ crap on TikTok?” read a viral post.

Not Everyone Sees the Funny Side

The only time society typically approves of periods being discussed is when joking about how moody women can allegedly get when they are hormonal. The one aspect of the entire process that men seem to care about is the one that impacts them. As much as ‘deriod’ jokes are encouraged as parody, it is time for the distasteful trend to stop. Period.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).