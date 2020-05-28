Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: From Mood Swings To Cramps, Funny Memes and Jokes About Periods That Perfectly Describe That Time Of The Month

That time of the month when hell breaks loose, except in between your thighs, yes we are talking about periods. It is Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 today and while we understand the importance of good menstrual hygiene management, we cannot deny that periods do come with innumerable issues that every girl can relate to! Right from the menstrual cramps to the sudden flooding that happens down there when you cough or LOL a little hard. But while we are at it, some of the funny period memes and jokes on the internet can best define the menstruation problems that every girl has faced in her life. World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: It Is Time to Destigmatise Periods and Spread Awareness on Safe Menstruation Practices.
Cramps and sudden uncomfortable gushes make just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to period problems! Mood swings, emotional fluctuations and uneasy feeling throughout the day, all at once, make things even worse. Imagine you are crying at baby videos at one moment and laughing about something you know isn't funny enough at the other, we have all been there, haven't we? And some of the hilarious memes online perfectly describe the bag of problems that periods are. There are issues of almost every kind related to periods, physical pain, hormonal highs and lows and of course the constant urge to beat someone up! LOL. Let's take a look at some of the best memes and jokes that will light up your mood while you say "Relatable AF"!
LOL
View this post on Instagram
Relatable!
View this post on Instagram
ROFL
View this post on Instagram
You Just Know It
View this post on Instagram
I Can Just Feel It
View this post on Instagram
We've All Been There
View this post on Instagram
LMAO
View this post on Instagram
Can't Even Laugh Too Hard!
View this post on Instagram
When Will Men Understand
View this post on Instagram
Why?
View this post on Instagram
Ahem
View this post on Instagram
Agree
View this post on Instagram
Right!
View this post on Instagram
Worst Thing About Periods
View this post on Instagram
I don't know if I should continue laughing or cry about it but no matter what, periods are important, not just because it lets you know that you are not pregnant but because it keeps your body's systems in check. On menstrual hygiene day, we would urge you to put in just a little bit of extra effort to maintain cleanliness during that time of the month!