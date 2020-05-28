Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: From Mood Swings To Cramps, Funny Memes and Jokes About Periods That Perfectly Describe That Time Of The Month

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Funny Memes and Jokes About Periods (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That time of the month when hell breaks loose, except in between your thighs, yes we are talking about periods. It is Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 today and while we understand the importance of good menstrual hygiene management, we cannot deny that periods do come with innumerable issues that every girl can relate to! Right from the menstrual cramps to the sudden flooding that happens down there when you cough or LOL a little hard. But while we are at it, some of the funny period memes and jokes on the internet can best define the menstruation problems that every girl has faced in her life. World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: It Is Time to Destigmatise Periods and Spread Awareness on Safe Menstruation Practices.

Cramps and sudden uncomfortable gushes make just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to period problems! Mood swings, emotional fluctuations and uneasy feeling throughout the day, all at once, make things even worse. Imagine you are crying at baby videos at one moment and laughing about something you know isn't funny enough at the other, we have all been there, haven't we? And some of the hilarious memes online perfectly describe the bag of problems that periods are. There are issues of almost every kind related to periods, physical pain, hormonal highs and lows and of course the constant urge to beat someone up! LOL. Let's take a look at some of the best memes and jokes that will light up your mood while you say "Relatable AF"!

LOL

Relatable!

ROFL

You Just Know It

I Can Just Feel It

We've All Been There

LMAO

Can't Even Laugh Too Hard!

When Will Men Understand

Why?

Ahem

Agree

Right!

Worst Thing About Periods

I don't know if I should continue laughing or cry about it but no matter what, periods are important, not just because it lets you know that you are not pregnant but because it keeps your body's systems in check. On menstrual hygiene day, we would urge you to put in just a little bit of extra effort to maintain cleanliness during that time of the month!