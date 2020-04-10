What is Meaning of Gulag Meme? Know About The Latest Trend of Gulag Jokes From Call of Duty: Warzone Game

Gulag meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Every person who has been on social media these days, uses the mediums more for sharing funny memes and jokes other than socialising. And every few days we see newer meme trends and formats coming in. One of the memes that is trending these days is the Gulag meme. It has a reference to the new Call of Duty: Warzone game. Gulag is a Russian prison where they have to take on another fallen player in one-to-one combat. The winner is sent back to the game and loser is booted out. He then has to fight to get back into the game after being defeated. Since the game has so many gamer references, it is not understood by others. So there are a lot of questions like "what is the gulag meme?" ‘Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi’ Funny Meme Origin Story: Know Why Netizens Are Making Hilarious Jokes and Reactions Ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Warzone game was launched on March 10th and since then a lot of gulag memes are popping up on social media. The earliest meme reads, Josef Stalin alongside a caption saying “Go to the gulag”. Going to Gulag has then become as an insult among gamers, which they use at friends or people who they disagree with. Some are even uploading screenshots of their conversations involving Gulag.

Check Some Gulag Memes

best warzone gulag meme pic.twitter.com/hQZYSpSqxo — sammy boy (@wubbbie) April 7, 2020

Conversations With Gulag

You could say my girlfriend has been ‘Gulag’d’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z4kuxcq74H — Mark Taylor (@markwt99) April 9, 2020

Waiting in Gulag

Waiting for my turn in gulag pic.twitter.com/tIAH358f14 — AM9 (@Huss300_) April 9, 2020

What is Gulag?

The gulag prison in the game has dark references dating to the Soviet-era Russian prison camps. These prisons were in horrific condition and housed petty criminals to political prisoners.

So if you come across the word again in memes, do not scratch your heads too much. It has a game reference, which only the gamers would probably laugh about.