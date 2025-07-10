The “43 + 24” joke is the latest math meme taking over the internet, not for its accuracy, but for its cheeky twist. While 43 + 24 technically equals 67, that’s not the answer most people are looking for. Instead, the replies are pure internet gold: “43 + 24 = 67, but if you add you + me, we could make 69,” or “43 + 24 = 69; it’s just missing you and me.” Some users even say, “I know I grew up in the right generation when I thought this was supposed to be a 69 joke.” This viral meme blends simple arithmetic with flirty, tongue-in-cheek humour that’s become a staple in modern comment-section comedy. Girl Math Funny Memes and Jokes: Decoding Internet’s Favourite Trend With Best Meme Templates and Hilarious Instagram Posts That Poke Harmless Fun at Financial Decisions.

Origin and Usage of ‘43 + 24’ Joke

The joke typically goes like this: someone posts “What’s 43 + 24?” and instead of replying “67,” users jump in with sarcastic, ironic, or meme-infused answers. These range from childish comebacks like “your mom” or “Deez nuts” to double entendre comments like “69. Nice.” The humour lies in the bait-and-switch format—drawing in someone with a seemingly innocent math question, then delivering a joke that subverts expectations. It’s especially popular on platforms like Reddit, TikTok, Discord, and YouTube comment sections. Here’s how the joke typically works:

Someone asks:

“What is 43 + 24?”

Then another person (or the same person) replies:

“It’s 67... and your mom.”

Or

“It’s 43 + 24 = 69. Nice.”

Or even

“It’s a trick question. The real answer is Deez Nuts.”

One of the Viral Tweets on ‘43 + 24’ Joke

Same Viral Math Meme Posted on Facebook

Why the ‘43 + 24’ Meme Went Viral

The joke has viral appeal because it taps into a shared internet language of trolling, humour, and meme culture. Like other math-based gags such as the “9 + 10 = 21” meme, it spreads because it invites playful interaction and low-stakes absurdity. Its simplicity makes it easy to replicate, and its unpredictability makes it funny, even if you’ve seen it before. Whether you’re being baited or doing the baiting, “43 + 24” proves that even basic math can become a running internet joke with the right twist.

