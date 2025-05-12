Mumbai, May 12: In a remarkable case illustrating the increasing power of artificial intelligence in personal lives, a Greek woman allegedly ended her marriage after taking advice from Chatgpt, which she believed signalled that her husband was cheating. The case, which happened in Greece, has generated public discussion regarding how individuals use AI to make decisions, particularly in sensitive matters such as relationships.

According to a report by News18, the woman was participating in a popular social media trend in which individuals requested Chatgpt to "read" coffee grounds to foretell their future. After making a traditional Greek coffee and sending the remaining grounds to the AI chatbot, she got a shocking message: her husband was reportedly fantasising about a woman whose name began with "E" and was already having an affair. ChatGPT as Soulmate Funny Memes and Reels Go Viral: When Love Life’s in Beta, OpenAI Chatbot Becomes Netizens’ Unexpected ‘Partner’.

Despite her husband's denial and scepticism regarding the AI-made allegations, the woman accepted the interpretation on face value. She told him about her divorce, informed their children, and engaged a lawyer to file court proceedings. The man, adamant that he did not cheat, said his "once-happy life was collapsing due to a chatbot's unfounded forecast." ChatGPT Becomes World’s Most Downloaded App; OpenAI’s AI Chatbot Beats TikTok and Instagram, Securing Nearly 46 Million Downloads Globally in March 2025.

The peculiar nature of the case has also attracted reaction from practitioners in theology, the ancient art of reading coffee grounds for predictions. Expert tasseographers have noted that AI does not have the finesse of intuition to understand the craft, which includes interpreting the froth and the cup's saucer. The argument has been that electronic readings are not only inaccurate but also vitiate the culture and intuitive processes of their line of work.

As the legal case goes on, the husband's lawyer is contesting the divorce, contending that suggestions made by AI cannot be cited as valid evidence. The case has become a national discussion topic in Greece, with people wondering about the increased use of artificial intelligence and how critical thinking is necessary when working with the grey areas between technology and human decision-making.

