WhatsApp is updating its terms, and privacy policy and the notification has been sent to both Android and iOS users. Users woke up to the in-app update and were left puzzled, because if you don’t accept the terms, you will no longer be able to use the app. Naturally, people had to make memes out of it! The latest update had sparked Meme-fest on Twitter. Users from across the nation, who got the recent notification flooded the microblogging platform with funny memes, jokes and reactions and they are totally lit. Whether you are thrilled with WhatsApp new term terms of services and privacy policy or not, these funny tweets will bring a smile on your face.

Social media is the best place to be in to know all the latest updates. Whenever, WhatsApp stops responding to users or faces technical glitches, people take to the internet to mock the situation. The Facebook-owned app stated, “WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” in its notification and send it to users. The notification also mentions key updates, such as how the company processes user data, how business can use the services and more. “How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and How we( WhatsApp) partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products,” it reads further.

The Facebook-owned app has also updated its privacy policies on its website and provided a detailed overview of how the app will change. The latest update had sparked reactions on social media, and you cannot miss the funny memes for the world.

Funny Memes Are Here!

When I opened #WhatsApp this morning and it be like .. pic.twitter.com/jyYLoqRcwF — Raj Mishra (@psyrajmishra) January 6, 2021

Me to #WhatsApp after its new privacy update pic.twitter.com/AOgOQr9uJa — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 6, 2021

After Knowing #WhatsApp Updates Its Privacy Policy... Me Rn - pic.twitter.com/dpaoInz4dg — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) January 6, 2021

Waking up to #WhatsApp trending as people have now started reading Terms and Policies pic.twitter.com/cz3rQrmmQP — Prejisha Khalkho (@PrejishaK) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp updates it's terms and conditions...can collect user data after 8th feb.... Privacy and security be like : pic.twitter.com/O5RXBbMBhv — Payal° (@SexiNiKnowiit) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp issued new #termsandcondition while I was reading, a meme template popped up from whatsapp itself press ok pic.twitter.com/gWRoMQltpI — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) January 6, 2021

Me after reading the new terms and policies of #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/O9IvAcr1Y8 — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp has updated its terms and conditions Everyone right now!! pic.twitter.com/FQf2orb9Yp — Zuzer Pardawala (@zuzerpardawala) January 6, 2021

Users' privacy in new privacy policy of #WhatsApp 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/dAMLIIqV6b — 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 6, 2021

The new term of service and privacy of WhatsApp will go live on February 8, 2020, and in order to continue the services, users will have to accept the terms and conditions. So, accept it, otherwise, no WhatsApp from the said date!

