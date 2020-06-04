Who Is Divyangna Trivedi? Why Is She Getting Trolled on Social Media? Everything to Know About the Teenager Who Is Against Feminism (Watch Videos)

Divyangna Trivedi (Photo Credits: divyangna_trivedi/ Instagram)

On May 15, the 18-year-old girl, Divyangna Trivedi came out with the video, “I AM AGAINST TODAY’s feminism.” The IGTV video soon went viral, as she explained why she is against feminism. While a section of people on social media supported her claims, others criticised her significantly. Netizens are trolling her with the facts of differentiation between Pseudo feminism and feminism. As Trivedi is being bashed online, she uploaded another video, where she explained further about her opinion on feminism and how it demeans men across the world. But what’s her video exactly about? In this article, we will bring you the viral IGTV videos, the reason as to why she is getting trolled online and everything about the teenager who is against feminism. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

Who is Divyangna Trivedi?

Divyangna is an 18-year-old legal author of a book named The Combo of Problems: An Optimistic Approach. She hails from Himachal Pradesh. As per her Instagram profile, she is an author and currently studying law. Trivedi’s IGTV videos explain that she is against ‘today’s feminism,’ where one gender is oppressed by others. In her opinion, women today, are bullying men and using the concept of feminism, which, according to her, is no more about equality. Trivedi’s IGTV video, where she came out that she is against feminism, has received a huge response. In her Insta caption, she says, “I am not against females but females bullying men under this fake agenda which is no more about equality.”

Why is She Getting Trolled?

Trived's IGTV video coming out that she is against feminism did not go well by the netizens. In her video, Trivedi begins that she is against feminism. The concept is “supremacy of women over men,” as she says at the start of the clip. According to her, the world feminism has ‘feminine’ in it and hence, here is where the discrimination begins as it separates men, entirely. Trivedi’s first IGTV video went viral on social media. While a section of people supported her opinion, other’s pointed out on many things that went wrong in her clip, starting with the differentiation between Pseudo Feminism and Feminism. In addition, the fact that she is studying law, many opined that she must concentrate on her studies to understand the injustices happening across, to all the living beings, in some way or other.

i had barely 2-3 braincells left alredy, but watching divyangna trivedi's vid, idk how many more i just lost — idontfeelsogood (@morphinexbye) June 3, 2020

our sister divyangna trivedi just said that women in rural areas just need roti kapda and makaan to lead a happy life. 2 mins silence for her dead brain cells please 😩 — mitali (@_mitxli) June 3, 2020

I am just a girl standing infront of a boy, ripping his guts out because he said ‘I think Divyangna Trivedi has got a point!’ — Saumya Sahni (@sithgodesss) June 3, 2020

The feminist goal is to create an equal society for all, nothing more, nothing less. It does not matter whether one is a man or a woman, a corporate or a sportsperson; everyone deserves equal opportunities and respect. We hope that the online debate ends on a positive note with a rational explanation, and we do not lose the idea and importance of feminism.