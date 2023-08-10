Lil Tay was an American-born Canadian child rapper and internet personality. Her social media presence attracted millions of views and followers. She was known for her vibrant personality on Instagram and rap videos on YouTube. Lil Tay's family took to her Instagram handle to share the tragic news of Lil Tay's passing at 14 years of age and also announced the death of her brother Jason Tian in the same post. Here's everything to know about the teen rapper and internet sensation whose death has sent shockwaves amongst her fans worldwide. Lil Tay and Her Brother Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Issue Statement Regarding Demise of 14-Year-Old Influencer and Rapper.

Lil Tay Early Life

Claire Eileen Qi Hope professionally known as Lil Tay was born in 2009. Her mother Angela Tian is a former real estate agent, and her father Christopher J. Hope is a lawyer. Claire who was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, United States, moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at an early age. She was nine years old in February 2018 when she first rose to prominence through her presence on social media sites like Instagram. The young artist would post pictures of herself in luxury vehicles while wearing designer clothes.

Lil Tay Career

Lil Tay amassed 2.4 million followers on Instagram within a span of a few months during her peak popularity in 2018. The same year, three-episode television documentary titled Life with Lil Tay premiered, chronicling her rise to fame. Her videos with Jake Paul at his residence amassed several views on YouTube. Lil Tay has also been associated with rapper Chief Keef and the late rapper XXXTentacion. Her feud with internet celebrity Danielle Bregoli also gained several views on YouTube. Zhanna D'Art Dies of 'Starvation' at 39: Vegan Influencer Whose Diet Mainly Consisted of Raw Food Reportedly 'Dies of Starvation and Exhaustion'.

Statement of Lil Tay's Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Tay (@liltay)

The internet is shaken after the news of the shocking death of Lil Tay and a lot of questions are being raised about the Youtube sensation and her brother Jason Tian's mysterious passing. Lil Tay's family added that the circumstances surrounding her death and her brother Jason Tian's passing are still under investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).