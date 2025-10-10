More and More Gen Z and Gen Y2K Guys Leaving Jobs To Live With Their Mothers and Do Daily Chores and Become Hub Son (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New York, October 10: A surprising new social trend has hit the US. According to a report, some adult men are opting out of high-paying careers to embrace a domestic life, not as partners or parents, but as live-in sons performing household duties for their moms. Yes, you read that right!

As reported by the New York Post, a growing number of men are choosing to leave the workforce and move back in with their parents, trading rent and full-time employment for a chore-based arrangement. One such man, Luke Parkhurst (34), left a USD 000-a-year sales job to return to his family home in Las Vegas. Now, he spends his days cleaning, shopping, and cooking while his mother, a full-time flight attendant, covers the bills. ‘Shrekking’ Trend in Dating World: Why People Are Choosing ‘Ugly’ Partners and What It Means for Modern Love and Relationships!

What Is a Hub Son?

The trend has been dubbed the rise of the “hub-son”, a play on “husband” and “son.” A hub-son is typically an adult man who lives at home, holds no formal job, and instead performs domestic tasks traditionally associated with a homemaker. Think stay-at-home spouse, but unmarried and living with Mom. In return, he enjoys free housing, financial support, and the comfort of home, a trade-off that, for many, beats the pressures of the modern job market.

Parkhurst, who calls his new lifestyle a “dream job,” told the media outlet that, “My mom is at work right now, she covers everything, and I stay home.” His mother, Patty, is more than supportive of the arrangement. “He’s my baby,” she said. “It’s a relief to have someone take out the trash and do the shopping. I call him my hub-son.” What Is Tall Poppy Syndrome? Study Reveals How Ambitious Professionals Are Punished for Success at Work Through Jealousy, Exclusion and Hostility.

Nearly one in three adults aged 18 to 34 now lives with their parents. Experts believe the rise in stay-at-home sons is driven by a mix of inflation, an unstable housing market, and job burnout, the media outlet reported, citing US Census Bureau data.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).