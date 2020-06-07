Woman Turns into 'Human Sex Doll' After Blowing a Whopping £60k for Three Boob Jobs! Self-Confessed 'Blonde Bimbo' Also Undergoes Hypnosis Session To 'Dumb Down'

Woman Turns into 'Human Sex Doll' After Blowing a Whopping £60k (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A woman who wanted to turn herself into a "human sex doll" blew off a whopping £60k (57,42,373 INR) to get a "fake" yet super-hot doll look. She underwent several surgeries to look like a sex doll and is now taking over Instagram with sensuous, X-rated pictures. The self-confessed “blonde bimbo” also undergoes hypnosis sessions to "dumb down" and get into the mood for the day. Known as Sapphire, she achieved the "human sex doll" look after undergoing three boob jobs, liposuction, a nose job, cat-eye lift, fillers and even botox. The LA, California based bombshell boasts of over 18.1k followers on Instagram and calls herself "overly enhanced Bimbo". Her bio also reads, "slut. Stripper. Trashy Tattooed Barbie". Billionaire Dies After Penis Enlargement Surgery; Diamond Trader Reportedly had ‘Napoleon Complex’.

She got the customised sex doll look is partly paid for by her 76-year-old former sugar daddy, who is now her ex-husband, according to Daily Star. Sapphire went from a boob size with A cup to a H and is now completely enjoying her new avatar. She shares her pictures on social media and they receive a lot of traction. Sapphire said to the Daily Star “My first surgery was paid for by my sugar daddy who wanted me to have a fake look, but now I self-finance because I earn more. He and I got married but we are currently in the middle of a divorce. He helped me get out of a bad financial situation but I didn’t have much in common with him because he’s 76 years old. I’ve wanted to be a sex doll for my entire adult life."

Talking about how she always wated to be a sex doll she said, "I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a sex icon and lusted after. I would dream about having a sugar daddy and living in Hollywood. I met some people that were into ‘bimbofication’ and I finally understood what was turning me on. So far, I’ve had three breast surgeries, a nose job, and an eye job, liposuction in my cheeks – as well as filler and Botox." To get into the mood, Sapphire also gets daily hypnosis sessions to get ready for the day. She said to DS, “I also do hypnosis every day. It’s amazing and I’ve changed so much as a person from it. All of my friends and family have noticed how dumbed-down I’ve become. It makes me giggly so I am the perfect arm candy. I tend to spend two-to-three hours per day doing my hair and make-up followed by another hour getting dressed."

