World Health Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Images: Netizens Share Inspirational Posts amid Pandemic to Thank Doctors, Nurses & Health Workers
Every year on April 7, World Health Day is celebrated. While every year, WHO aims at highlighting different health issues and focuses on ways of dealing with the situation, this year the on-going health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is the main focus. "Giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship," has been the motto of WHO and it has become important now more than ever to help support each other to ger out of this testing time. Not just the physical health but also mental health of the people in the current situation is going for a toss and at this time of need, you can share some World Health Day Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, messages, greetings and wishes to send your near and dear ones. World Health Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Posts with Your Loved Ones Amid Pandemic to Show That You Care.

World Health Organisation has decided to dedicate the World Health Day 2020 to the work of nurses & midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage & resolve in the global COVID-19 response. People on Twitter are sharing World Health Day 2020 messages and picture posts with each other to show support. Here are the infographics and good health wishes that Twitteratti is sharing:

As we write this, the current coronavirus live update reveals that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 around the world is 1,346,566 and amongst them, we have lost 74,697 to the infectious disease. The number of people recovered is 278,695. We wish the sick a speedy recovery and pray that this testing time gets over soon on World Health Day 2020.