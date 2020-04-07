World Health Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Images: Netizens Share Inspirational Posts amid Pandemic to Thank Doctors, Nurses & Health Workers

World Health Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & Images (Photo Credits: Twitter/WHO)

Every year on April 7, World Health Day is celebrated. While every year, WHO aims at highlighting different health issues and focuses on ways of dealing with the situation, this year the on-going health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is the main focus. "Giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship," has been the motto of WHO and it has become important now more than ever to help support each other to ger out of this testing time. Not just the physical health but also mental health of the people in the current situation is going for a toss and at this time of need, you can share some World Health Day Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, messages, greetings and wishes to send your near and dear ones. World Health Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Posts with Your Loved Ones Amid Pandemic to Show That You Care.

World Health Organisation has decided to dedicate the World Health Day 2020 to the work of nurses & midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage & resolve in the global COVID-19 response. People on Twitter are sharing World Health Day 2020 messages and picture posts with each other to show support. Here are the infographics and good health wishes that Twitteratti is sharing:

Here's What WHO Shared:

It’s #WorldHealthDay! Today, we celebrate the work of nurses & midwives by showing our appreciation for their bravery, courage & resolve in the global #COVID19 response. Tell us who your favourite nurse or midwife is 💐. #SupportNursesAndMidwives ➡️ https://t.co/ZFkbyJFmG0 pic.twitter.com/02Skex6uW8 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

Indeed

#WorldHealthDay Salutes to the Doctors, Nurses & Health workers for taking care of #Covid19 patients selflessly around the clock. Dera Sacha Sauda salutes them for providing treatment, care & emotional support to the patients — Kanika🥀 (@DiscipleOfMSG) April 7, 2020

World Health Day 2020

#WorldHealthDay#Covid19 On this World Health Day, let's all pledge to make our health a priority and do things that boost our immunity. Do pranayama daily, Do indoor exercises like yoga and if possible, do jogging at home. pic.twitter.com/0KYiHTAsHI — Vishal INSAN 🇮🇳 (@imVishal_insan) April 7, 2020

For The Midwives and Nurses

April 7th #WorldHealthDay is all about celebrating nurses & midwives. Now more than ever we are thankful for their bravery and hard work. Show your gratitude too! #SupportNursesAndMidwives pic.twitter.com/wTNmh6xfc0 — Harpinder✍️ (@iKeenLearner) April 7, 2020

To The Women Health Workers Out There

Millions of women in the health and social sector work tirelessly every day to care for all of us. Ahead of #WorldHealthDay, we thank you. 👏 #COVID19 | #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ivDq8kbcmG — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 6, 2020

As we write this, the current coronavirus live update reveals that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 around the world is 1,346,566 and amongst them, we have lost 74,697 to the infectious disease. The number of people recovered is 278,695. We wish the sick a speedy recovery and pray that this testing time gets over soon on World Health Day 2020.