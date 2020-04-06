World Health Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Posts with Your Loved Ones Amid Pandemic to Show That You Care

World Health Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is World Health Day 2020 today. Every year on April 7 the globe celebrates World Health Day that aims at making good health accessible and affordable for all. However, this year since the world is braving the coronavirus pandemic, it has become important now more than ever that everyone receives healthcare. As per the coronavirus live updates, as we write this total number of coronavirus cases worldwide are 1,287,465 whereas 70,554 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. The only ray of hope is that about 271,982 people have recovered from the contagious disease. Every year WHO aims at creating awareness of a specific health theme with a unanimous message that says "giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship." Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

However, this year WHO dedicates the day to the work of nurses and midwives to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. WHO says, "nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies."

This year on world health day it is imperative you show your loved ones that you care for their health and that you are there for them if they need you. Since we are observing social distancing amid lockdown in most parts of the world, you can use quotes and HD Images to share it with your loved ones amid the pandemic.

World Health Day Quote Reads: "It Is Health That Is Real Wealth and Not Pieces of Gold and Silver." - Mahatma Gandhi

World Health Day Quote Reads: "He Who Has Health Has Hope, And He Who Has Hope Has Everything." - Arabian Proverb

World Health Day Quote Reads: "Keep Your Vitality. A Life Without Health Is Like a River Without Water." - Maxime Lagacé

World Health Day Quote Reads: "Three Things in Life – Your Health, Your Mission, and the People You Love. That’s It." - Naval Ravikant

World Health Day Quote Reads: "True Silence Is the Rest of the Mind, and Is to the Spirit What Sleep Is to the Body, Nourishment and Refreshment." - William Penn

World Health Day Quote Reads: "Happiness Is the Highest Form of Health." - Dalai Lama

World Health Day Quote Reads: "The Greatest Wealth Is Health." - Virgil

World Health Day Quote Reads: "When the Heart Is at Ease, the Body Is Healthy." - Chinese Proverb

World Health Day Quote Reads: "A Good Laugh and a Long Sleep Are the Best Cures in the Doctor’s." - Irish Proverb

World Health Day Quote Reads: "Happiness Is Nothing More Than Good Health and a Bad Memory." - Albert Schweitzer

World Health Day Quote Reads: "Before Healing Others, Heal Yourself. - Gambian Saying"

Over the past 50 years, WHO has used this day to divert attention to many important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change, however, this year it has to be little different. The pandemic has also taken a toll on the mental health of people around the world too, make sure you let the person you love know that we are in this together!