World Poetry Day is celebrated annually on March 21 to honour the power of poetry in expressing emotions, ideas, and cultural heritage. Established by UNESCO in 1999, this day recognizes poetry as a vital form of communication that bridges cultures and inspires creativity. It highlights poets’ contributions to literature and encourages the appreciation of poetry in all its forms. People celebrate World Poetry Day by reading, writing, and sharing poetry, organising poetry readings, and supporting poets worldwide. Schools, libraries, and literary organizations often host events to promote poetry’s role in storytelling and social change. This day serves as a reminder that poetry can inspire, heal, and unite people through the beauty of words. As you observe World Poetry Day 2025, meet the five most influential English poets that you must know about. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

1. William Shakespeare (1564–1616): Best known for his plays, Shakespeare was also a masterful poet, with works like Sonnets and Venus and Adonis. His use of language, themes of love and mortality, and poetic innovations continue to influence literature.

2. John Milton (1608–1674): His epic poem Paradise Lost remains one of the greatest works in English literature. Milton’s exploration of theology, free will, and the human condition set new standards for poetic depth and complexity.

3. William Wordsworth (1770–1850): A leader of the Romantic movement, Wordsworth emphasized nature, emotion, and the beauty of ordinary life in poems like Lines Composed a Few Miles Above Tintern Abbey and The Prelude. From Sylvia Plath To Rumi, Legendary Poets You Must Read.

4. Emily Dickinson (1830–1886): Though largely unpublished during her lifetime, Dickinson’s short, enigmatic poems about death, nature, and the self have had a lasting impact on modern poetry. Her unique style and innovative use of punctuation were ahead of her time.

5. TS Eliot (1888–1965): A key figure in modernist poetry, Eliot’s works, including The Waste Land and The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, revolutionized poetic form and addressed themes of fragmentation, despair, and cultural decay.

These five poets have shaped English literature through their unique styles, themes, and innovations. From Shakespeare’s timeless sonnets to Eliot’s modernist masterpieces, their works continue to inspire readers and writers across generations. Their influence extends beyond poetry, impacting storytelling, philosophy, and artistic expression worldwide.

