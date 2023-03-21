World Poetry Day 2023 will be celebrated on March 21. This annual celebration, first declared by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1999, aims to promote poetry and encourage more people to consume this form of art. Throughout different ages, we have always had poetry that keeps us moving and inspiring. As we celebrate World Poetry Day, here are five poets you can begin your journey of poetry with. World Poetry Day 2023 Date, Theme and History: Know the Significance of the Day That Promotes Poetry Movements Globally.

5 Legendary Poets You Must Read on World Poetry Day 2023

1- Sylvia Plath

A celebrated and well known poet, short story writer and novelist, Slyvia Plath has been a revolutionary in confessional poetry and is a must read for one and all. While her sole novel - The Bell Jar - is sure to stir all your emotions, her poetries are nothing short of a phenomenon. World Oral Health Day 2023: Five Easy Ways To Maintain Oral Health and Hygiene.

2- Maya Angelou

If you want to read poetry that evokes passion and captures activism like no other, Maya Angelou is the poet for you. Her words continue to inspire and guide millions of people across the world and her poetry captures why poems are the way to capture every heart.

3- Jalal al-Din Muḥammad Rumi

While Jalal al-Din Muḥammad Rumi or Rumi is often known for his love poetries, the reality is that every work of Rumi was his conversation with God or a higher power. Every work of poetry by Rumi therefore stirs various important, difficult and meaningful conversations about your relationship with a higher power, your role on earth and more.

4- Robert Frost

Robert Frost is one of the most popular and renowned poets whose work continues to be relevant and relatable to one and all. The only poet to win the Pulitzer Prize four times, Frost’s work will surely open a new avenue of poetry and art that will warm your heart.

5- Margaret Atwood

You might know Margaret Atwood as the author of The Handmaid's Tale and the stunning but reality dystopian era that she created, but Atwood has penned some of the most soul-stirring poetry that realm on several topics from politics and gender to religion and identity. Margaret Atwood’s poetry from a very young age has been inspired by myths and fairy tales, giving it a unique flair.

It is important to note that while these are more classic English poets, the world of poetry in regional languages like Urdu and Hindi is filled with various key artists who continue to create and capture magic and must be explored as well! Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Poetry Day 2023!

