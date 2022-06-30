World Social Media Day is observed every year on June 30. It is celebrated as a day to recognise social media’s impact on global communication. Mashable started World Social Media Day on June 30, 2010. Mashable is believed to use social media to connect different cultures, movements and fandoms, which is why they wanted a day to celebrate it. As you celebrate World Social Media Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated funny memes that you can send to your BFFs over social media on this day. When Is World Social Media Day 2022? Know the Date, Origin, History and Significance of This Important Global Day.

Andrew Weinreich founded the first social media platform in 1997 called Sixdegrees. The website allowed users to list friends and family members and had features like profiles, bulletin boards and school affiliations. Sixdegrees had around a million users but was eventually shut down in 2001. Later came, apps like Friendster, Facebook, MySpace and Orkut came up, giving social media a great success. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends to spread funny memes on various social media platforms to celebrate World Social Media Day 2022.

You See Why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Introvert Life Memes (@talesofintrovert)

HEHEHEHE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinmiran Memes👧 (@jinmiran__memes)

JUST DO IT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarcastic bro 😎 (@latestupdate0136)

HAHAHHAHHA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ㋡ ᗩ ᴊ ë Ɏ࿐★㋡ (@immajeyy)

24X7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Introvert memes (@introvertmadness)

Ducking Mad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Cats and Dogs (@animalcomedyclub)

Self Motivation Is Much Needed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Comedy | Culture (@extradrink)

Go Little Rockstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by simran ♡ (@__lemmethink)

Social media has become a trendy way of connecting not just with your friends and family but also with strangers. Many people also stay updated with the news, shopping trends and general entertainment with the help of various social media platforms. This has also become an enormous marketplace for many businesses. Here are funny memes you can download and send to all your BFFs over various social media platforms as you celebrate World Social Media Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).