American singer Cher is helping Kaavan, dubbed as the 'world's loneliest elephant' move from Marghazar Zoo in Pakistan's Islamabad to a sanctuary in Cambodia for better living conditions. Cher met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday regarding on the matter and the elephant will be taken to its new home on Sunday. Imran Khan appreciated efforts of Cher to relocate Kaavan. The singer has been campaigning for retiring Kaavan, the country's only Asian elephant, to an elephant sanctuary. After the meeting, Cher took to Twitter saying, "Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming." Female Elephant Calf Saved Following a 16-Hour Long Rescue Operation After She Fell Into an Open Well in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri Area, Watch Video.

Kaavan was brought to the Islamabad zoo as a gift from Sri Lanka when he was only a year old. Kaavan earlier had a partner elephant, Saheli, who lived with him from 1990 to 2012. After she died from an infection, zoo authorities said that Kaavan was heartbroken when she died and has been alone since then. Kaavan will be taken to Cambodia so he can socialise with other elephants. Activists around the world, including Cher's charity, Free the Wild, have been campaigning for years for the release of Kaavan.

Cher's Tweet on Meeting on Pakistan PM Imran Khan:

Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming🙏🏻. — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

The animal will be leaving the zoo after spending 35 years there. Kaavan will be loaded into a specially built crate and onto a cargo plane for the rest of the journey. According to Bauer, he will be conscious for the whole 10-hour flight, with a staff of veterinarians accompanying him. After landing, it's an hour and a half drive to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in the country's northwest. Throwing Tantrums to Playing With Birds, Cute And Funny Videos of Baby Elephants Will Make You Love These Tuskers Even More!

Cher Meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan:

Know More About World's Loneliest Elephant Here:

🐘Kaavan's journey to freedom from captivity in Islamabad to Cambodia will be a 2021 @SmithsonianChan documentary ❤️ Help us build Kaavan's forever home 🏡 https://t.co/dzdl4Ew4gn 🙏🏻@ftwglobal #KaavansJourney pic.twitter.com/iTxdzfndNB — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2020

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws International, a global animal welfare group was quoted as saying, "Celebrities lending their voices to good causes are always welcomed, as they help to start public discourse and raising pressure on responsible authorities." He added, "He's doing well. He was very cooperative — because elephants can be quite stubborn — but he showed goodwill. And he's a good boy. And yes, all is fine and it looks very promising that we can leave Pakistan on Sunday."

