Imagine being the "World's most identical twin", having the same boyfriend and evening promising to get pregnant together? Extraordinary isn't it? Well, it is happening for real! This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford featured the "World's most identical twin", Anna and Lucy. They revealed how they share the same boyfriend and wish to get pregnant together via IVF. The Australian twins speak in unison and almost share everything, even the man of their life. They admitted to share a boyfriend called Ben and also revealed that there was no jealousy in their relationship!

The spoke about how smoothly their relationship worked. They usually kiss Ben one after the other and will have babies at the same time with the help of IVF. Ruth asked, "You literally do everything together including going to the toilet at the same time?" To which they answered, "We shower together we make up together we go to bed at the same time, we eat together we're hungry together, everything is just the same. It could be obsessive but this is how we want to live our life, we live as one person."

They also revealed they never argue in their relationship and if there is any disagreement it was the two ladies against Ben. "You're now considering having children but you want to do it at exactly the same time," said Ruth. "We want to experience pregnancy together, we want to do everything in life together, we will die together we'll grow old together," agreed the twins. "How is that going to work, that you both get pregnant at exactly the same time?" asked Ruth. "Ben will be knackered!" quipped Eamonn, as Ruth giggled. "Maybe IVF if we have to go down that road, even freezing our eggs at the same time," replied the twins.

