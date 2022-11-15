Creators have really started to forget the major difference that exists between XXX OnlyFans and other platforms. Just recently, after posting a video of herself masturbating with sex toys on a broadcast, a Twitch streamer was banned. Before the stream was cut off, the woman, who goes by the Twitch handle aielieen1, managed to attract a few hundred live viewers. Yes, believe it or not, she went live with the XXX act on Twitch. According to Dexerto, it is untrue that 5,000 people watched the pornographic stream. A link to the livestream was shared on the Reddit page r/LivestreamFail, which is where people online first learned what was going on. Before Twitch cut the live short, the audience had only reached 310. According to Dexerto, the aielieen1 Twitch channel was only created on November 3, indicating that the woman may have done so in order to solely broadcast herself masturbating before being banned.

Adult content producers have used Twitch accounts in the past to promote their other social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and even OnlyFans while streaming sexually explicit content and getting banned as a result. The post was titled: "This girl masturbating in front of 5k+ viewers rn."

Twitch's Community Guidelines state: "To ensure content on Twitch is appropriate for diverse audiences, sexually suggestive content is prohibited on Twitch. Evaluations on the sexual suggestiveness of a behaviour or activity are independent of user attire and are instead based on the overall surrounding framing and context." Sex Video Streamed Live on Twitch by Kimmikka: Twitch Streamer Reveals Why She Was Banned After the 18+ Scene Went Viral! Everything You Need To Know.

Promoting sexual content is forbidden by Twitch's Community Guidelines, even if it is not being broadcast live. They read: "To maintain the health of our community, users are prohibited from broadcasting, uploading, soliciting, offering, and linking to pornographic or sexually explicit content, and from offering or soliciting any sexual content in exchange for money, services, or items of value."

