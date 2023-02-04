Imagine having people around you who are ready to buy your spit for good money. Well, according to XXX OnlyFans Boxer Elle Brooke, one of her OnlyFans subscribers paid £200 for a pot of her spit. Yes, Brooke who has gained notoriety in the realm of influencer boxing, where she has won her first two matches and most recently competed under the Misfits promotional brand, which is run by YouTuber KSI. Additionally, she has continued her subscription service on XXX OnlyFans, where customers pay a monthly charge to access pornographic XXX content.

Since then, the social media sensation has stated that she wants to become a professional boxer, which may cause her to stop creating explicit content in the future. However, Brooke asserted that despite receiving odd customer requests, she currently earns about £30,000 per month for her involvement in the service. XXX OnlyFans Videos of ‘Officer Naughty’ aka Policewoman-Turned-Adult Star Uncovered, Quits Met Police Force!

Brooke has made a sizable profit from her time working for XXX OnlyFans, but she has also had a successful start to her boxing career, winning her first two fights against AJ Bunker and Faith Ordway. Due to their frequent verbal sparring, it is likely that she will have a vendetta against fellow XXX OnlyFans competitor Astrid Wett. And Brooke thinks she has the potential to advance and maybe even contend for a global crown.

Elle Brooke Rocking Pink Lace Lingerie!

Snowing Never Looked This Hot

She Is Here to Stay

Brooke said in an interview with The Taboo Room "I once sold a tub of spit for like £200," when revealing some of her most bizarre OnlyFans requests. "I did a custom barking like a dog. But I think that's pretty normal now. I think it's hard because everything that you think is strange like it's normalised to me now like that's not even weird."

"Like getting r***d by a ghost like pretending like that is like not even strange. Yeah I had to do a custom video I was r***d by a ghost. That was kind of difficult because you got to really use your imagination. I do requests, not so much anymore because it'd be extremely expensive for me to even move. I'm kind of lazy now," she further said.

