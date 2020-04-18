Young Dad Who Lost His Job Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Wins AUD $4.8million Lottery!

Man jobless because of COVID-19 wins lottery (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image used for representational purposes only

Imagine having to lose your job to coronavirus and then luck working in your favour to give you back what you deserve the best! Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a young dad in his 20s had lost his job because of coronavirus but fate worked for him and he now owns AUD $4.8million. Can you believe it? the young man now has this huge amount of money when once he didn't even have a job and was going through a financial crisis. The man had lost his job due to the pandemic and was extremely worried about how would he manage his life after being hit by such a financial dip. He is married, and has a young baby and after being jobless it got difficult for him to supports this little family. He won the top prize in Australia's the Lott's Set For Life game and received a huge amount of AUD $4.8million win, which is around 18,36,00,000.00 INR. Isn't it great? Unemployment Rate in US: Over 3.3 Million Americans Claim For Joblessness Benefits Amid COVID-19 Spread, Break 1982 Record, Says US Department of Labour.

The man from Australia would purchase his ticket online at thelott.com and now for the next 20 years, the family will receive AUD $20,000, which is 973692 INR a month. He told The Lott: "I checked my online account and saw I had won. I woke up my wife to tell her and she screamed. It's unbelievable. I checked my online account so many times to see if it was real. We did not sleep a wink. We stayed up all night watching TV and talking about what we're going to do. It is a wonderful feeling. We are a young family and we have a baby, so this will set us up for the rest of our lives. I recently lost my job because of COVID-19, and so this just gives me complete relief. I have been so stressed lately, but now I am so happy. This gives us complete financial freedom. The possibilities are endless with this prize. This is a great feeling to have. I couldn't be happier."

While it worked out for this young dad, COVID-19 pandemic unemployment is real. In March when the coronavirus pandemic had just begun, in a preliminary assessment report titled "COVID-19 and world of work: Impacts and responses", the International Labour Organization (ILO) calls for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures across three pillars - protecting workers in the workplace, stimulating the economy and employment, and supporting jobs and incomes. In the US about 701,000 jobs were lost in March amid the damage by the coronavirus shutdowns. The unemployment rate surged to 4.4 percent in the US, the Labor Department reported last week and it is said to be the worst job loss since March 2009 during the depths of the global financial crisis.