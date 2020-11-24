A Texas-based 17-year-old YouTuber, Gage Gillian crashed his father's Pagani Huayra Roadster worth $3.4 million while shooting a video. He lost control of the vehicle while driving with his friend and YouTuber Zach Walker last week. He took to Instagram saying "sh*t happens". He also posted a video of the crash on YouTube channel GG Exotics explaining how it happened which was later takedown. Gage's father Tim Gillean is the founder of Dallas-based private equity firm Cross Equities and he owns high-end vehicles. Expensive Parking Fail! Porsche Taycan Hits SUV and Lands on Another Car in Epic Fail to Park the Vehicle Amid Steep Driveway in UK (Watch Video)

In the video, he says, "I lost control. We hit the curb, we caught air, we went off the ground and flew into the tree. The doors flew off when we hit the tree. It was honestly the scariest thing of my life." Posting a photo of his fractured hand, he wrote on Instagram, "Sh*t happens. Thanking God for a second chance at life. The crash could've left us with worse injuries or even death." He posted another video saying, "A car is replaceable, I'm not replaceable." Brand New Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Ferrari Destroyed in Seconds As Woman Loses Control, Watch Video.

Pictures of Wretched Gage Gillian's Pagani Huayra Roadster:

17-yr old YouTuber from Texas, Gage Gillean, totalled his billionaire father's $3.4mil one-of-a-kind #Pagani #Huayra #Roadster and then took to Instagram to say "Sh*t happens"... Apparently while driving, he felt the back right tyre go out and he lost control of the car. pic.twitter.com/KbF2hMhAVU — Farzana Charmz (@Foxy_Charmz) November 20, 2020

Gage Gillian Crashes Pagani Huayra Roadster Worth $3.4 Million:

Speaking about his father's reaction, Gage said, "He's upset. That's a loss of a car but thank god my son is alive. That's what my dad went through. I'm thankful to be able to see me, dad, again." Photos of the Pagini shattered to pieces lying on the road has gone viral on social media platforms. The car was purchased in June. The Pagani Huayra Roadster was built using carbon fibre. Pagani only makes 30 cars a year.

