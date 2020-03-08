Zimbabwe: Snake Saves Man From Being Attacked by Robbers

Snake saves robbery attempt (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When most people get scared terribly scared on the sight of a snake, the presence of a reptile at a man's house, has managed to save his life. In the suburb of Denver, a man named Mike Zheve was violently attacked by robbers. The robbers intruded his home by axing down his door and beat him up. They wanted to take away his phone and cash but as Zheve went take cash, they noticed a huge snake next to his bed. The reptile proved to be a great distraction to the intruders, who concentrated on killing it first. In the meantime, Zheve managed to escape and hide in the trenches around his house. Orangutan Offers Helping Hand to Man Stuck in Snake-filled River, Heartwarming Photo Goes Viral.

The incident has been reported in local media outlets. As per the reports, Mike Zheve had gone out to his home for a few days. He went back home to his house alone when he was violently attacked by robbers. He was sleeping when he heard loud bangs on his door and two men had already entered inside. They started beating him and injured him with an axe. They particularly asked for his Huawei P20 phone, watch and money. Although Zheve got a little suspicious, he took his watch and gave it to them. Heroic Pet Dog Saves His Owners From Two Tigers at Kanha Forest in Madhya Pradesh.

Next, he went to retrieve some cash, when all of them saw a big snake lying next to his bed. Zheve himself was shocked to discover the scary reptile in his home and had no clue how or when it had entered the house. Meanwhile, one of the guys stoked the snake, the other was behind Zheve to take his money. He gave them the cash and as both of them were concentrating on the snake, he managed to make an escape. He told in a report, "I took that as an opportunity to make my escape as they had now fixed their attention on the snake and money." Zheve alerted his neighbours before going to the police to make a complaint. The snake was left outside his home and the robbers had taken away all his grocery and cash. The police are now investigating the case to get hold of the men.