Good news: Indian food delivery giant, Zomato will provide its female and transgender employees with period leave of upto 10 days per year. With this, Zomato aims at fostering "a culture of trust, truth and acceptance" and combat the stigma around the issue. There is no doubt that India as a country still struggles with dealing with the stigma attached to menstruation and Zomato's positive step towards the taboo subject is highly appreciated.

Zomato in its note by CEO Deepinder Goyal mentions that "all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year." Explaining why they're offering 10 leaves to women, Zomato says that most women have 14 menstrual cycles in a year and adjusting for the probability of women having your periods on a weekend, female employees "can now rightfully avail 10 extra leaves compared to men". Zomato also acknowledges that it understands that men and women are born with different biological realities and that it is their job to make sure that they "make room for our biological needs, while not lowering the bar for the quality of our work and the impact that we create".

Zomato also urges women to speak up against "any unnecessary harassment, or distasteful comments from men or women about the fact that you applied for a period leave" meanwhile the note also cautioned that women must "not abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks".

Check Out Zomato's Tweet:

Going forward, women at Zomato can avail up to 10 period leaves in a year. This also applies to transgender people working at Zomato.💁‍♀️ Read more here – https://t.co/GmP5rLkaNL pic.twitter.com/5f8z9xP5zk — Zomato (@Zomato) August 8, 2020

In the end, Zomato also added an important note for men to "build a truly collaborative culture" that read "our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out. I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it".

