Bollywood's leading ladies Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recently united for a shoot. Kareena shared a happy selfie with Aunt Neetu from the sets of a new project on social media. On Monday, The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a happy selfie with Neetu. In the picture, Kareena donned a white salwar kameez with jhumkas and a black bindi on her forehead. On the other hand, Neetu wore a blue kurta. She wrote, "When you shoot with family @neetu54." Brahmastra: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film Screening in Mumbai (Watch Video).

In the second picture, she is posing with Neetu for a selfie. "than the asli shot," she captioned. In the last picture, we can see the two enjoying a meal together. Neetu also reposted her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Love her". Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu are Kareena's Uncle and Aunt. Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Charming in Stylish Multi-Coloured Kurta Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations; View Pics of Bollywood Actress With Son Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Neetu Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Neetu Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

While, Neetu is all set to star in a yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. She was recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It was her first project which she shot for post her husband's demise.

