If you're street-smart, you will find a way in this quicksand of a world, which is bent on dragging you down. This is the basic philosophy in which the upcoming streaming show Faadu finds its essence. The teaser of the series, which is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was unveiled on Monday, and it presents a promising story. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Talks About Her OTT Debut With Faadu, Says ‘I Am More Than Grateful’.

Taking a contrasting route, the teaser seems to be purposely made quiet and subtle to build around just the perfect intrigue around the show. The teaser walks a tight-rope between being underwhelming and being loud. Faadu: A Love Story Teaser – Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati’s Magical Chemistry Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Sony LIV Show (Watch Video).

The teaser, which is close to 2 minutes in length, showcases the life of Pavail Gulati's lead character and how while cutting corners, he falls into a serious trouble - a life threatening one as the love of his life played by Saiyami Kher sits beside him surrounded by hospital machines and equipments.

Take a look:

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who makes her streaming series debut, said: "Faadu maps the journey of two complex individuals and their contrasting life ideologies on ambition and love. To be able to explore the complexities of different thinking characters to greater depths, experiment, adapt new thought processes with the storytelling structure that OTT offers has been a gratifying learning experience."

"I am beyond grateful to be able to bring this story in collaboration with Studio Next and Sony LIV who are at the forefront of telling innovative, refreshing, and socially rooted stories that are high on both values and entertainment. I'm looking forward to my first web series 'Faadu An intense love story' written by poet and writer Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santosh Narayanan, on the platform soon."

Faadu has been produced by StudioNext, and written by Saumya Joshi. The series also stars Abhilash Thapliyal. The series will soon be available to stream on OTT platform SonyLIV.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)