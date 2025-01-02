An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, it said. "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Kamjong, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Manipur

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)