Ather Redux, a new concept vehicle from Ather Energy, has been revealed with a futuristic design. The company showcased Redux as a vision of what the future electric scooter could look like. Ather said, “Redux is designed with futuristic materials and envisioned to be our most intuitive ride yet.” The automaker seems to combine innovative design with advanced features for the future of mobility in India. While full details are yet to be shared, Ather Redux is expected to include advanced riding features, which may include a “Take-off mode” and will likely come with a keyless ignition feature. Ola Electric Sales in August Dropped 31% YoY, Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV Company Sold 18,972 Units Last Month, Says Government's VAHAN Website.

Ather Redux

Unveiling Redux - a vision of tomorrow. Our first concept vehicle showcase, Redux is designed with futuristic materials and envisioned to be our most intuitive ride yet.#AtherCommunityDay25 #Redux #Concept #Ather#AtherCommunityDay25 pic.twitter.com/30RbAsPIqx — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) August 30, 2025

