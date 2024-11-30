A frustrated electric scooter owner, Parthasarathy from Thirumullaivayal, set his Ather scooter on fire outside a showroom in Ambattur, Chennai, on Wednesday. He alleged repeated unresolved complaints regarding the INR 1.80 lakh vehicle’s persistent issues. Despite multiple visits to the service centre, Parthasarathy claimed no action was taken, prompting his drastic move. The incident, captured on video, showed Parthasarathy expressing his grievances to police while bystanders extinguished the flames. A woman was seen attempting to calm him as the incident caused a traffic jam near the showroom. Showroom staff later assured him that the scooter would be thoroughly inspected, focusing on potential battery damage. Police dispersed the crowd while Parthasarathy emphasised his frustrations with the service centre’s inaction. Scooter Catches Fire, Burnt to Ashes on Delhi-Gurgaon Highway, Video Surfaces.

Man Sets Ather Electric Scooter on Fire Over Service Issues in Chennai

A disgruntled #ElectricScooter owner set his vehicle on fire in front of a showroom in #Ambattur, #Chennai, on Wednesday, alleging improper servicing of repeated complaints. Parthasarathy, a resident of #Thirumullaivayal, purchased the #Ather scooter for Rs 1.80 lakh. However,… pic.twitter.com/MFn0rjrGgT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)