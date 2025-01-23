Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, announced an update for the Ather Rizta Z electric scooter on January 23, 2025. In a post, he highlighted the introduction of a multi-language dashboard, which is designed with Indian customers in mind. The new feature is introduced in Ather Rizta Z, which supports eight regional languages. It includes Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. Starting with the Hindi dashboard, the update will be rolled out through an over-the-air (OTA) system, with other languages to follow shortly after. The Ather Rizta Z features a 7-inch dashboard. It offers two battery options, which include a 2.9kWh battery and a 3.7kWh battery, with a range of approximately 123 Km and 159 Km, respectively. Toyota Urban BEV Concept Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Launch Expected in Late 2025 (Watch Video).

Scooter Tech, now in multiple Indian languages! Designing for India doesn't just mean focusing on Indian conditions—it also means understanding consumer preferences. So we decided to incorporate something that's possibly even more fundamental to the Indian consumer's experience… pic.twitter.com/PSUfAIVQJG — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) January 23, 2025

