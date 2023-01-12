New Delhi, January 12 : Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its SUV lineup by unveiling its new-age FRONX SUV, and the iconic Jimny’s 5-door version. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny and FRONX, both boast of powerful powertrain, high-end technology and the Suzuki’s best expertise on SUV lineage. While the Jimny 5-door is for the hard-core offroad enthusiasts, the FRONX is for the new-age urban SUV lovers. Find out more in the videos and pics below. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Presenting Its SUV Technology :

Maruti Suzuki Unveils The Jimny 5-door & FRONX SUVs :

