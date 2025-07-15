Kia Carens Clavis EV is launched in India. The Carens Clavis EV price in India starts from INR 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV offers two battery options, which include 51.4kWh with an estimated range of 490 KM and 42kWh with a range of around 404 KM. It includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) support, an electronic gear selector, and the charging port is located in the front of the vehicle. The EV comes with a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel and is also offered in multiple colour options. The Carens Clavis EV also supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80% charge in 39 minutes. Tesla Car Price in India: Tesla Model Y Launched at Starting Price of INR 60 Lakh, Deliveries Likely To Begin From Q3 2025; Check Range, Specifications, Features of RWD, Long Range RWD Models.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India

