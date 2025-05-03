Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has reportedly secured its place as the second-biggest automaker in India, following a drop in monthly sales by Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors in April 2025. As per a report of Business Today, M&M is now ahead of Tata Motors by over 7,000 units, while its lead over Hyundai has grown to around 8,000 units. Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it sold a total of 84,170 vehicles in April 2025, a growth of 19%, including exports. In the Utility Vehicles category, the company sold 52,330 units in India, showing a 28% rise and overall, 54860 vehicles, including exports. Additionally, the domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,989 units. Tata Motors April 2025 Sales: Company Reports 7% YoY Decline in Domestic Sales Last Month, Sells 70,963 Units Compared to 76,399 for Same Period in 2024.

Mahindra Beats Hyundai and Tata in April Sales Number

Mahindra beats Hyundai and Tata in April sales number Reached No 2 after Maruti It's going to be BYD V/S Tata and Mahindra in next few years — CA Devang Maheshwari (@equialpha) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)