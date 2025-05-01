Mumbai, May 1: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year decline in its total domestic sales for the month of April, selling 70,963 units compared to 76,399 units in April 2024. The company also saw a dip in overall sales, including domestic and international markets, which stood at 72,753 units, down from 77,521 units a year ago. In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales fell 10 per cent to 25,764 units in April 2025.

Within this segment, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks saw an 8 per cent decline, selling 7,270 units, while sales of small commercial vehicles (SCV cargo and pickups) dropped sharply by 23 per cent to 9,131 units. However, intermediate and light commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks registered an 8 per cent growth, and passenger carriers grew 4 per cent YoY. Including both domestic and international business, Tata Motors sold 27,221 commercial vehicles in April 2025 -- marking an 8 per cent decline from the same period last year. Kia Clavis Teaser Dropped, Kia’s Upcoming MPV Set To Launch on May 8; Check Expected Powertrain, Key Features and Specifications (Watch Video).

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales, including buses and trucks, stood at 12,760 units globally, slightly lower than 13,218 units in April 2024. In the passenger vehicle category, Tata Motors sold 45,199 units in the domestic market in April 2025, which is 6 per cent less than the 47,883 units sold in April last year. However, international business (IB) saw a significant jump, with 333 units sold, up from just 100 units in April 2024. Hiring Surge in India: White-Collar Jobs Sees 9% Growth YoY To Start FY 2025–26, Pharma, Realty and GCC Sectors Lead, Says Naukri Report.

Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports and electric vehicles (EVs), dropped by 5 per cent to 45,532 units. Electric vehicle sales across domestic and international markets fell 16 per cent to 5,318 units from 6,364 units last year. Meanwhile, Tata Motors wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India said last month that it has recorded its highest-ever retail sales in a financial year, selling 6,183 units in FY25 -- a sharp 40 per cent increase compared to FY24.

