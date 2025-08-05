Oben Rorr EZ Sigma is launched in India. The EV comes in two variants with 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh battery options. Both variants offer a top speed of 95 km/hr and support fast charging. The 3.4kWh variant delivers a range of 140 km, while the 4.4kWh version offers a longer range of 175 km on a single charge. The 3.4kWh variant is priced at INR 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 4.4kWh variant is priced at INR 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will be available in four colour options, which include Electric Red, Surge Cyan, Electro Amber, and Photon White. It also comes with a 5-inch colour TFT screen and reverse mode. Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch in India on August 6, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched in India

Bold New Electric. Bold New Features.Take charge with the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma’s limitless potential. Own every turn with easy maneuvering, comfortable seating and undeniable style. Book your Bold Electric test ride today.#TheBoldElectric #RorrEZSigma #ObenElectric pic.twitter.com/F865QllEHC — Oben Electric (@ObenElectric) August 5, 2025

