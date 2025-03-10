Tata Harrier EV launch is expected to be soon launched in India. The Harrier EV was first at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Tata Motors has showcased the Production-spec of the Tata Harrier EV at the Pune factory ahead of the anticipated launch. The Tata Harrier EV was spotted being tested at Tata's testing facility within the factory. The Harrier EV features some minor design differences compared to the standard ICE model. The Harrier EV will have new blanked-off grille, along with a redesigned bumper that includes vertical slats. Additionally, the Harrier EV retains elements such as the connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that come with welcome and goodbye animations. The EV is anticipated to come with a dual-motor setup and a 75 kWh battery. It is expected to provide a driving range of approximately 500 KM. Ola Electric Shares Drop by Nearly 4% Amid Reports of Raids, Vehicle Seizures and Showroom Closures.

Tata Harrier EV Showcased

A 2 Lakh milestone calls for a special surprise! Here’s a sneak peek of the all-new Harrier.ev in action as we celebrate .ev day ❤️#TATAev #MoveWithMeaning pic.twitter.com/c9Two7Wp6F — TATA.ev (@Tataev) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)