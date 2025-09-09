Elon Musk's Tesla has introduced Megapack, a new utility-scale energy storage platform as part of the company's mission to achieve sustainable abundance through renewable energy. Tesla said, "Tesla Megapack stores energy when production is high and releases it when the grid needs it—balancing renewables and supporting a reliable grid." The Tesla Megablock, a pre-engineered medium-voltage block, is designed for 20 MWh AC, with a 25-year lifespan and over 10,000 cycles, operating in a wide temperature range from -40°C to 60°C. It promises 23% faster installation and up to 40% lower construction costs, enhancing site-level energy density. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the second half of 2026. Hyundai Motor Group Advises Employees To Postpone US Business Trips After Hundreds of South Koreans Taken Into Custody Following Immigration Raid in Georgia.

Elon Musk's Tesla Introduces Megapack to Store More Energy

Megapack is our utility-scale energy storage platform, a key part of our mission to achieve sustainable abundance via sustainable energy.@Tesla_Megapack stores energy when production is high & discharges/releases it when the grid needs it – balancing renewables & supporting a… https://t.co/CGXfALsUSG — Tesla (@Tesla) September 9, 2025

