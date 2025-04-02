In his recent interview with Fox News, Elon Musk opened up about the attacks on Tesla and vandalism by the people. Tesla electric cars have been burned down by vandals in the United States, Canada and Europe as a sign of protest against Elon Musk and his political involvement with Donald Trump. Musk called it that it was domestic terrorism and said, "we are coming for them." The tech billionaire said, "What we have to do is get the people who are organizing and paying for these attacks and protests. We need to go after the generals, and we are going to do so. We're coming for them." Elon Musk also said that he knew what those generals were. US Layoffs: Trump Administration Begins Mass Layoffs at FDA, HHS, CDC and Other Healthcare Agencies, Top Scientists Laid Off, Around 10,000 Affected.

Elon Musk Vowed To Take Action Against Those Funding Operations

Elon Musk in new interview on the attacks against Tesla and its customers: "They've burnt cars, fired bullets into dealerships and scratched swastikas into Teslas of innocent people; It's widespread domestic terrorism. What we have to do is get the people who are organizing and… pic.twitter.com/VM7Inxoffq — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 1, 2025

Elon Musk Said, “We Are Coming for Them” Over Tesla Attacks

BREAKING: Elon Musk says they know who is organizing these attacks on Tesla. pic.twitter.com/qVwcjiN2OJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 1, 2025

