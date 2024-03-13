Toyota Motor agreed to give factory workers their biggest salary hike increase in 25 years on Wednesday, heightening expectations that bumper pay raises will give the central bank leeway to make a key policy shift next week. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker and traditionally a bellwether of the annual talks, said it agreed to the demands of monthly pay increases of as much as 28,440 yen ($193) and record bonus payments. Toyota Urban SUV Concept Unveiled for Europe, Check Preview Design and Other Details of New Model.

Toyota Salary Hike

